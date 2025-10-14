Entry lists unveiled as GP enters final preparations stage

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has finally unveiled the entry lists for the seven racing events that comprise this year’s edition.

As was already known, this year will mark the inaugural Formula 4 (F4) World Cup, a brand-new trophy initiated by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), aimed at highlighting the entry-level formula racing categories.

In a press conference held yesterday by MGPOC, deputy coordinator Mok Chi Hang noted that, “Macau Grand Prix has continually innovated over the years, constantly infusing new elements into the event, and this year is expected to captivate fans around the world once again.”

Mok added, “This year we again host several FIA world-class events, demonstrating the Grand Prix’s ability to strengthen internal and external connections and serve as a platform for international sporting exchanges.”

As presented by the Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China (AAMC), Chong Coc Veng, the inaugural F4 World Cup has attracted many young talents, including two local racers, Tiago Rodrigues and Marcus Cheong.

Some regional talent has also been listed, including Hong Kong’s Zhang Shimo (2024 Chinese F4 champion) and this year’s provisional runner-up of Chinese F4, Kimi Yu.

From the Italian F4 championship come newly crowned champion Kean Nakamura-Berta, Italian Emanuele Olivieri, and American Sebastian Wheldon, son of the late Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon.

Rintaro Sato, son of two-time Indy 500 winner and 2001 F3 Macau Grand Prix champion Takuma Sato, returns for his second visit to the Guia Circuit after competing in the inaugural FIA FR World Cup last year. He is part of a strong delegation from the French F4 series that also includes Alexandre Munoz, Jules Roussel, and Rayan Caretti.

British F4 champion and Red Bull Junior Fionn McLaughlin is also on the entry list, joined by another race winner from the UK series, Thomas Bearman, the younger brother of Haas Formula 1 rookie Ollie Bearman.

Indian Ary Bansal, who recently turned 16 before his Guia Circuit debut, will be the youngest driver in the field.

The F4 Brazilian Championship will also be represented in Macau by Ethan Nobels.

Charles Leong joins the FR World Cup Field

Recently crowned champion of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Championship, local racer Charles Leong is set to join the FIA FR World Cup field.

Leong will join the grid in an illustrious Prema Racing entry, teaming up with Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri and Brit Freddie Slater.

This will likely be the event with the most prominent names on the entry list, highlighted by the R-ace GP triple entry of Matteo De Palo, Jin Nakamura, and Enzo Deligny.

Another name to watch is FR Middle East champion Evan Giltaire, who joins the Japanese pair Taito Kato and Kanato Le. Meanwhile, Trident Motorsport is bringing its leading drivers from the FIA F3 Championship to Macau: Noah Strømsted, Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, and young Briton Reza Seewooruthun.

No Mercedes nor Engel in the GT World Cup

The most noticeable change in the FIA GT World Cup, which has become a marquee event in recent years, is the absence of the German constructor Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes is the most successful brand in Macau GT races, holding a record of recent wins, including the last five editions of the FIA GT World Cup/Macau GT Cup.

Drivers such as Maro Engel and Edoardo Mortara have secured multiple victories for the brand, with Engel winning in 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2024.

This year, the GT World Cup features six manufacturers, including one McLaren, but Mercedes-AMG’s prominent and historically significant participation is absent. Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche continue to battle for the title.

Raffaele Marciello, a former Mercedes winner, returns to the Guia Circuit in a BMW M4 (as in 2024), this time with ROWE Racing.

Also notable is the shrinking of the GT3 field, which now includes only 16 cars, down from 23 last year.

Porsche is now the brand with the most cars on the grid, with five 911 GT3 Rs. Ferrari has expanded its participation to three 296 GT3s, driven by Antonio Fuoco, Deng Yi, and Ye Yifei, who were part of the winning team at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours race.

This year, the GT World Cup will introduce a new “Super Pole” session. In this session, the 10 quickest racers from the regular 30-minute qualifying will compete individually for two laps to set the best possible time without interruptions from other drivers.

Hickman, Todd, and Kostamo head the motorcycle race

The Brits Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, and Finn Erno Kostamo headline the 57th Macau Motorcycle GP lineup.

As The Times reported, organizers faced difficulties convincing some of the most notable names from previous GP editions to return.

Hickman and Todd will bring two Zeeco BMW Motorrad M1000RRs and are expected to battle for the win with Kostamo in another M1000RR.

Returning is last year’s fourth-fastest, Rob Hodson, on his SMT Racing Honda CBR1000 RR, aiming for a top-five finish.

On a list with many newcomers and second-year rookies, Swiss Lukas Maurer returns to Guia in a Yamaha R1, and Marcus Simpson returns in a Honda CBR1000 RR-R SP.

Newcomers include Kiwi Mitchell Rees in a Honda CBR 1000 RR-R, Brit Don Gilbert in a Suzuki GSXR 1000, and Italian Maurizio Bottalico in a BMW M1000RR.

One of the most noticeable absences is record holder Michael Rutter. MGPOC Secretary General Vong Ka Kun explained that Rutter is recovering from a significant injury suffered during this year’s Isle of Man TT race.

Vong said the absence will not impact the GP and expressed confidence in strong ticket sales.

The seven-race program from November 13 to 16 will also continue to include the Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macao – completing the four FIA-titled events, as well as the Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Big six sponsorship accounts for half of the budget

This year, the six gaming concessionaires continue as the main sponsors, and unlike the previous edition, they will all contribute equally to the budget, with MOP20 million each.

As Vong Ka Kun, secretary general of MGPOC, mentioned at yesterday’s press conference, the MOP120 million contribution accounts for about half of the total budget (MOP240 million).

Vong noted that the total budget has remained largely unchanged from last year.

During the press conference, representatives from the six gaming concessionaires handed organizers the checks for their sponsorship shares.

Deputy coordinator Mok Chi Hang announced the sponsorship, expressing gratitude to the companies and adding, “I hope that each company will fully leverage its resources and strengths to enrich the Macau Grand Prix with enhanced auxiliary elements and diversified promotional channels, adding further appeal to the event.”

Mok also remarked, “This year’s event has received sponsorship support from numerous companies, ensuring that the Macau Grand Prix continues to serve as an important platform, promoting the development of multiple sectors and enhancing the socioeconomic benefits it brings.”

Among the sponsors are air carrier Air Macau, offering discounts and special packages including GP tickets; BMW Concessionaires (Macau) Limited, providing official vehicles and safety cars; and Macau Industrial Limited, in charge of beverages.

Tickets are on sale at the same prices as last year, starting at MOP100 for the first two days and going up to MOP1,200 for race days at the Lisboa Stand. Residents and visitors can purchase tickets through various online and offline channels. RM

