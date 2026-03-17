FAOM proposes labor law changes to boost maternity and annual leave

The Federation of Trade Unions of Macau (FAOM) submitted its proposal Monday to amend the Labor Relations Law to better support worker protections and work-life balance.

Following the proposal submission, Kelvin Choi Kam Fu, FAOM vice chairman, highlighted the federation’s support for the government’s plan to extend maternity leave to 90 days from the current 70 days, calling it a step that “demonstrates its emphasis on postpartum rest for women.”

Choi told reporters, “Besides visiting various industry unions, we also listened to the opinions of workers from different sectors.”

On the government’s maternity leave increase – from an initial 56 days to 70, now to 90 – Choi said, “We hope that the government can continue this approach in the future and increase it to 98 days in a similar direction, aligning with our public health regulations.”

FAOM endorsed the annual leave amendments, adding one day for every two years of service, lifting the minimum from six to seven days.

Choi noted that “annual leave hasn’t been increased for many years” but suggested, “Could we study adding one day every year?” He also stressed the adjustment “is meant to emphasize the importance of our rest and relaxation benefits,” tying it to a “more work, more pay” principle that aids talent retention, as noted by the Times yesterday.

Choi called for future paternity leave of seven days, “a more suitable timeframe […] acceptable to all parties.” The unions also urged more mandatory holidays, citing Macau’s lag behind neighbors on events like the Dragon Boat Festival and Winter Solstice.

“Besides the two main amendments this time, we are also concerned about holidays, such as some major autonomous holidays,” Choi said. “We hope that the government will gradually and systematically improve our Labor Relations Law.”

The proposals, handed over at 3 p.m. Monday at the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) building, came from FAOM Chairman of the Board of Directors Kong Poi Fai, FAOM vice chairman Choi, vice director general Kwong Chi Fong, and representatives from FAOM’s six affiliated industry unions.

The proposal was received by DSAL’s deputy director Chan Tze Wai.

The 45-day public consultation of the DSAL ended yesterday, during which the bureau proposed to increase maternity leave from the current 70 to 90 days.

In regard to annual leave, the proposal is to extend annual leave based on seniority. While maintaining the current basis of six working days after the first year of work, one working day will be added for every two full years, with a maximum of 12 working days.

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