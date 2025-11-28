Gov’t-led tech park taps Beijing research institute for planning

The Macau Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park held a public consultation session yesterday, where it was noted that, although the project is government-led, a specialized feasibility study has been entrusted to an industrial design research institute from Beijing.

The project is one of the “four major projects” proposed by the current government.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai previously revealed that the initial preliminary site selection is located opposite the local airport in Taipa, with a second option in Zone E1 on the right side of the Macau Bridge.

The park aims to leverage the scientific research foundation developed in Macau over the past two decades, focusing on key areas such as integrated circuits, biopharmaceuticals, aerospace technology, and digital technology.

Notably, according to the government’s earlier announcement, the Macau International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone – one of the four major projects – was also commissioned for specialized feasibility studies by the China Tourism Academy, an institution under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Beijing.

The project introduction text outlined that the government will be responsible for the overall positioning and planning of the project, which includes introducing major projects, providing development advice, and offering specialized policy support. Additionally, it plans to explore the establishment of a publicly funded company to oversee related facilities, operations, and business development, while creating a comprehensive technology innovation ecosystem service framework.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Tai said that the project not only opens broad prospects for the local technology innovation industry but also creates new opportunities for local youth development.

“The local job market has historically been dominated by the tourism and service industries,” said Tai.

“The establishment of the park will bridge the gap between Macau’s youth and technology innovation enterprises, enriching career pathways for young people and creating diverse development opportunities for those aspiring to enter the technology sector.”

According to the Secretary, the project is currently conducting in-depth research and analysis on its overall planning, industrial direction, operational models, and policy support. The project introduction recommends providing one-stop services, including property management, company registration, corporate financing, brand promotion, policy integration, patent affairs, and legal services, to assist enterprises during their startup, growth, and maturity phases.

With plans to establish diverse facilities – such as specialized laboratories, research and development office spaces, research testing grounds, exhibition venues, corporate showrooms, and roadshow centers – tailored to various industries and scales, the park aims to reduce corporate research and development costs and foster collaborative innovation across the industrial chain.

Among the key recommendations, the text suggests that the industrial park leverages the geographical advantages of Macau and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area to promote collaboration between local enterprises and international counterparts.

This initiative aims to expand overseas markets and provide opportunities for international financing and business matching. It is poised to become a pivotal project in driving Macau’s diversification, innovation, and future development.

The entrusted industrial design research institute stated that it aims to integrate the dual objectives of “Macau research and development + Hengqin commercialization” and “Portuguese-speaking markets + Chinese technology” into its innovation strategy.

“Our goal is to become an international science and technology innovation hub under the dual circulation strategy,” the representative remarked.

The public consultation will conclude on December 26, with six opinion-gathering sessions scheduled throughout the process.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers expressed optimism that the project could significantly boost youth employment, noting that approximately 2,500 Macau students are pursuing technology-related majors at overseas universities for the 2024–2025 academic year. Many local students also show strong interest in technology fields.

“However, Macau has long lacked a comprehensive technology ecosystem and practical platforms for industry-academia-research collaboration, which limits career paths for graduates in these fields,” stated government-appointed lawmaker Kou Kam Fai.

Recapping Tai’s remarks, he emphasized that the project would not only retain local tech talent but also attract Macau professionals working abroad to return, while gathering global experts, scholars, and scientists to create more development opportunities for residents.

Kou further stated that Macau’s integrated circuit sector ranks among the world’s leading levels and that its biotechnology development is thriving.

“These advantageous industries will open broader development prospects for the younger generation,” he added.

