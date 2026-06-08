Macau Union Hospital expands ambulance service area to Coloane, parts of Taipa

The Macau Union Hospital has revealed plans to expand its community ambulance reception coverage in phases during the second half of this year, primarily taking responsibility for emergency cases in Coloane and nearby areas of Taipa – though accepting ambulance calls for the entire Taipa district will only occur during extreme weather conditions such as typhoons.

Notably, the hospital assumed operational responsibility for the emergency station from the Health Bureau in January and began coordinating with the Fire Services Bureau to receive Cotai accident victims last month. The hospital has also established partnerships with elderly homes in Seac Pai Van and Ka Ho to manage ambulance cases for elderly residents in care facilities.

The emergency station handles an average of 150 to 200 patient visits daily, with a single-day peak of 270. An average of one to two ambulances transport patients to the hospital each day. Across the entire Cotai area, approximately ten ambulances operate daily; historically, most patients were taken to Conde S. Januário Hospital. As the hospital expands its patient admission scope, the volume of ambulance transfers is expected to rise.

According to the hospital, its phased expansion of community ambulance reception coverage during the second half of this year will divide responsibility zones based on road traffic accessibility. The hospital will assume primary responsibility for emergency cases in Coloane and adjacent areas of Taipa, while accepting ambulance calls for the entire Taipa district only under extreme weather conditions, including typhoons.

As reported, the hospital recorded 33,455 outpatient consultations last year, with first-time patients accounting for one-third of that total, while inpatient admissions reached 10,009 for the full year.

During the January-to-May period of this year, outpatient visits have already climbed to 23,000 – representing an increase of nearly 150% compared with the same period last year – accompanied by 1,057 inpatient admissions.

Regarding diagnostic imaging, the hospital performed 21,888 examinations throughout 2025, and nearly 18,000 examinations have already been completed in the first five months of this year. The hospital currently accounts for between 30% and 40% of public imaging services, and 40% of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) examinations.

According to information disclosed, the hospital has currently activated approximately 150 inpatient beds, with plans to expand that number to 300 next year. The Nuclear Medicine Center currently provides testing services for 50 to 100 cancer patients per week, and will subsequently expand to include brain health assessments aimed at the early prevention of dementia.

To address critical care requirements, the hospital will also inaugurate intensive care unit (ICU) beds later this month, thereby strengthening its capacity to treat seriously ill patients.

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