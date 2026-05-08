Hantavirus risk in Macau low, but rat control urged

Health authorities say the risk of a hantavirus outbreak in Macau is low, with no reported cases in the past 30 years. The virus, recently detected on the cruise ship MV Hondius, is primarily spread by rodents. Still, officials are monitoring the situation. Residents have called for stepped-up cleaning of alleys and trash bins to prevent rats. Central District Community Service Consultative Council member Chang Ka Wa praised ongoing efforts – such as new baiting techniques – but urged more public lectures and sanitation in vacant buildings. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said it deployed 25,000 bait points and 1,500 bait boxes citywide last year, and urged proper waste disposal to eliminate food sources for rodents.

Like this: Like Loading…