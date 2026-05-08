Two dual-plate vehicles caught smuggling 38 live ornamental fish

Gongbei Customs at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) intercepted two Guangdong-Macau dual-plate vehicles on Wednesday for illegally carrying live ornamental fish into the mainland. A total of 38 fish were seized. Around 7 p.m., customs officers spotted irregularities during inspection at the Zhuhai highway port. Under the driver’s seat of the first vehicle, they found insulated bags containing plastic bags filled with water and air – each holding one live fish, totaling 16. About an hour later, another vehicle was caught using the same method with 22 fish. Both drivers admitted receiving “carrying fees.”

Like this: Like Loading…