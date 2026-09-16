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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauMedical vouchers extended to Guangdong Province
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Medical vouchers extended to Guangdong Province

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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The Medical Subsidy Scheme was extended from Macau and the Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Zone to all of Guangdong Province in June. The Health Bureau (SSM) says one traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in the zone currently participates, with no applications from other cities. According to TDM, a TCM practitioner who holds consultations in Hengqin every Sunday said there is a 10-to-1 Macau-to-Hengqin consultation ratio and that awareness of cross-border voucher use remains low. Macau Medical and Health Federation deputy director Wong Chon Kit cited scattered information and regulatory gaps as challenges. Regarding oversight, SSM said about 1,300 medical personnel participate in the program; three were removed last year for violations.

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