Melco Resorts announces soft opening for REM luxury suites

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. announced Tuesday plans for a soft opening in the second half of 2026 for REM, its new luxury hotel project at the City of Dreams flagship resort in Cotai.

The announcement, first posted on City of Dreams’ social media platforms with an artist’s rendering, was followed by a press release that evening.

REM will transform the former 330-room Countdown Hotel, shuttered for renovation since 2021, into about 150 high-end luxury suites. Each suite will exceed 90 square meters, or more than 1,000 square feet, reducing the room count by more than 55% to emphasize space and exclusivity.

Tuesday’s social media post called REM “the start of an unprecedented journey of inspiration, further strengthening City of Dreams’ unique position as an integrated resort.”

The press release added, “REM not only marks a major upgrade for City of Dreams but also redefines contemporary luxury through its ultimate suite experience, avant-garde artistic design, and innovative service philosophy.”

Melco is investing about USD125 million in the overhaul, which began last year. In a November update, Chairman and Chief Executive Lawrence Ho said the company had started renovating the Countdown Hotel and expected it to open in the third quarter of 2026.

During a late July 2025 earnings call, Ho noted the property would be “newly branded with approximately 150 high-end luxury suites and an average room size in excess of 1,000 square feet.”

Records reviewed by the Times show that MCO (IP) Holdings Ltd. in the British Virgin Islands secured REM trademark rights in 2025 across gaming, hotel, retail, food and beverage, art, events, entertainment, and transport services.

Originally launched as the Hard Rock Hotel and rebranded as Countdown in 2017 with a “Countdown Clock” by Dutch artist Maarten Baas, the property counted down to the 2018 opening of the nearby Morpheus hotel, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The REM relaunch aligns with broader upgrades at City of Dreams, including a main entrance renovation to boost visibility and accessibility. Earlier this month, the resort named Chinese actor Jing Boran as a global brand ambassador for its “Be A Dreamer” campaign.

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