Police record 67 crosswalk violations, 118 phone-while-driving cases in week-long crackdown

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded 67 cases of failure to yield at crosswalks and 118 cases of mobile phone use while driving during an eight-day enforcement campaign from May 28 to June 4. Officers also recorded 27 seat belt violations and 50 other traffic offenses. The crackdown targeted unsafe driving behaviors across Macau, including pedestrian safety violations and improper seat belt use. Authorities said enforcement efforts will continue to improve road safety compliance.

Like this: Like Loading…