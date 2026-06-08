MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauPolice record 67 crosswalk violations, 118 phone-while-driving cases in week-long crackdown
Brief

Police record 67 crosswalk violations, 118 phone-while-driving cases in week-long crackdown

By -
June 8, 2026
12
0
Share:

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded 67 cases of failure to yield at crosswalks and 118 cases of mobile phone use while driving during an eight-day enforcement campaign from May 28 to June 4. Officers also recorded 27 seat belt violations and 50 other traffic offenses. The crackdown targeted unsafe driving behaviors across Macau, including pedestrian safety violations and improper seat belt use. Authorities said enforcement efforts will continue to improve road safety compliance.

Pin
TagsBriefs
Previous Article

IAM launches AI food safety alert platform

Next Article

From “LOL” to “cooked,” it’s giving language ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES