Scaffolding for food festival collapses, damaging parked vehicles

A scaffolding collapse occurred yesterday morning at the intersection of Praça do Lago Sai Van and Avenida do Lago Sai Van. The iron structure, measuring approximately 30 by seven meters, had been set up for the annual Macau Food Festival, scheduled to open this Friday.

The Fire Services Bureau (CB) reported no injuries.

Firefighters and Public Security Police Force (PSP) officials used a large crane to lift the scaffolding and clear the affected vehicles.

One private car’s front section was noticeably dented, while at least eight motorcycles sustained varying degrees of damage, with debris scattered across the pavement.

Among those impacted, one motorcycle owner, who had parked around 10:30 a.m., left the area shortly before the accident occurred at 11 a.m. The owner reportedly stressed the importance of properly reinforcing large steel structures.yl

