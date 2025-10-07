Security, cleaning services see revenue growth in 2024

Receipts and expenditure for property management, security, and cleaning services rose in 2024, reflecting steady growth, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Security Services, with 64 establishments, saw receipts increase 9.8% to MOP2.34 billion, while expenditure rose 10.1%, mainly due to employee compensation. Cleaning Services, with 375 establishments, recorded MOP1.54 billion in receipts and MOP1.44 billion in expenditure, up 6.8% and 9.7%. Combined gross surplus across the three sectors totaled MOP407 million.

