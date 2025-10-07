Woman arrested for allegedly keeping found cash and casino chips

A mainland Chinese woman in her 60s was arrested by the Public Security Police for allegedly keeping more than MOP145,000 she reportedly found during a visit to Macau eight months ago. In February, the victim left a backpack containing the cash and MOP120,000 in casino chips at a Cotai hotel restroom. Police identified the suspect and intercepted her last Wednesday (Oct. 1) at Hengqin Port, recovering approximately HKD110,000. The woman admitted finding the property and intended to hand it over during her current visit.

Like this: Like Loading...