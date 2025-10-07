Residential property prices fall in June–August 2025

Macau’s overall residential property price index dropped to 192.4 in June–August 2025, down 0.8% from May–July, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The index for existing residential units fell 1.1% to 206.7, while pre-sale units rose 0.3% to 233.6. By district, existing unit prices in the Macao Peninsula (195.8) and Taipa & Coloane (250.1) fell 1.3% and 0.2% respectively. Older buildings, over 20 years old, saw a 1.4% drop, while units 11–20 years old increased slightly 0.1%.

Like this: Like Loading...