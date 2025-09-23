Supermarket operator assures enough stock amid signs of empty shelves

In response to the imminent threat of Super Typhoon Ragasa, Macau authorities have urged residents and businesses to prepare for disaster by stockpiling at least three days’ worth of essential supplies.

Residents’ response was almost immediate, and reports of empty shelves in some stores started due to increased demand.

Following the government’s appeal, many supermarket shelves in Macau began to show signs of emptiness starting Sunday, with some stores experiencing long queues. Others posted notices urging customers to shop responsibly and only buy what they need. One resident remarked, “When I went to the supermarket today, the water was completely sold out.”

Despite authorities assuring the public that supplies of daily necessities remain stable—stating, “The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) have made thorough preparations over the past two days, ensuring stable supply volumes and ample daily necessities [on Sunday]”—supermarket operators have noted that some products are already running low.

According to one operator, “This is mainly due to residents stockpiling emergency food and essential items.” With the approaching typhoon, maritime transport is expected to remain suspended for another three to four days, which will likely strain the supply of goods imported to Macau via Hong Kong.

“However, suppliers’ inventories remain ample,” Sunny Ip, chairman of the Macau Union Suppliers Association, told the Times yesterday. He also cautioned that if residents heed the government’s advice to stockpile three days’ worth of food supplies, it could strain market availability, particularly for items such as rice, noodles, canned goods, and pre-cooked meals.

As a supermarket operator, Ip acknowledged that recent typhoons, including tropical depression Mitag, had caused freight services in Hong Kong and Macau to suspend operations for one or two days.

“It’s important to remember,” he said, “that generally, fast-moving goods maintain a stock level of seven to 15 days.” He urged members of the public not to stockpile food or dry goods, especially frozen items, as power outages could compromise their preservation.

Meanwhile, the supply of mainland goods transported by land, including fresh vegetables, remains stable. According to Ip, in recent days, efforts have been intensified to boost supply in anticipation of the approaching typhoon, ensuring the availability of chicken, duck, pork, and various fruits and vegetables.

Regarding the supply of vegetables, meat, and other goods at wholesale and public traditional markets, O Cheng Wong, president of the Macau Vendors Mutual Aid Association, confirmed to the Times yesterday morning that supplies remain ample as stated by the IAM. He expressed confidence that fresh food supplies would significantly increase over the next two days, as vendors are proactively stocking up on foodstuffs to meet residents’ needs in the coming days.

