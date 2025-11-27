Tickets for Macau national Paralympic badminton events go on sale

Tickets for Macau’s badminton competition at the 12th National Paralympic Games and the 9th National Special Olympics went on sale at 10 a.m. yesterday. Priced at MOP10, the Paralympic badminton tickets are multi-day passes allowing unlimited entry to all matches with flexible, unassigned seating. Special Olympics badminton tickets will be free, with details to be announced. Accessible seating for spectators with disabilities is also available, but must be purchased in person.

Tickets can be bought online through the official website and WeChat mini-program, or at sales outlets at Tap Seac Multisport Complex, Mong Ha Sports Centre, and Olympic Sports Centre. A real-name registration system requires a valid ID or travel permit for purchase.

Moreover, a torch relay rehearsal tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. will trigger temporary traffic restrictions around Government Headquarters, Octagonal Pavilion, Tap Seac Multisport Complex, and Senado Square. The official torch relay will be held this Saturday, November 29. NS

