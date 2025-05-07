Worker injured in partial collapse of A3 Bridge platform after falling into sea

A partial collapse of a temporary construction platform at the A3 Bridge site, linking Zone A of Macau’s new landfills to the peninsula, has resulted in both a construction machine and its operator falling into the sea.

The accident, which occurred late last week, was revealed in a video clip posted online showing a section of the temporary scaffolding on the A3 Bridge suddenly collapsing, causing a crane and its operator to tip over and splash into the sea. Following the incident, workers used ropes to rescue the operator from the water.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP), Maritime and Water Bureau (DSAMA), and Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) issued a joint statement that afternoon confirming the accident.

The statement emphasized that the operator was able to “climb ashore on his own” and was later sent to the hospital by the contractors. Reports quoted in the statement indicate that he suffered minor injuries but remained conscious after the accident and was taken for a thorough examination.

Primarily connecting Zone A with the Outer Harbour Terminal and Avenida da Amizade, the A3 Bridge spans a total length of 750 meters.

According to official records, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) approved the design and construction of the bridge last year, with the project being undertaken by a joint venture between Top Builders Group and China Road & Bridge Corporation. The budget for the project exceeds MOP600 million, and it is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

As noted in the statement, the three bureaus have expressed their deep concern over the incident, issuing a stop-work notice to the relevant contractors along with an immediate suspension of all construction activities.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for the salvage of construction machinery, and measures will be implemented to prevent pollution in the affected water areas during the salvage operations.

In the incident, according to the statement, the DSAL is actively assisting with matters related to work injury compensation. Meanwhile, the DSOP has urged contractors and supervising entities to fully cooperate with the administrative authorities in investigating the cause of the accident and to submit a report within a prompt timeframe.