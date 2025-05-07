Gov’t seeks pilot sites for expanded no-smoking areas in public spaces

The Health Bureau (SSM) is seeking pilot sites for designated smoking areas as part of its efforts to expand outdoor smoking restrictions to include school and nursery entrances, as well as plazas and streets.

Alvis Lo, director of SSM, revealed during the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) policy debate on social and cultural affairs that the authorities are currently revising the city’s tobacco control law.

The bureau is collaborating with relevant entities to plan the designation of additional smoke-free outdoor public spaces, including at the entrances of childcare centers and schools. Furthermore, for larger public spaces such as plazas and streets, they are exploring the feasibility of establishing no-smoking zones where smoking would only be allowed in designated areas, as part of their preliminary communication and research efforts, said Lo.

Meanwhile, in an interview with public broadcaster TDM earlier this week, he elaborated on the no-smoking areas at the entrances of schools and nurseries, stating: “It’s similar to what we implemented at bus stops, where we designated an area where smoking is not allowed.”

Lo pledged that the government would protect non-smokers as much as possible, including by better regulating smoking while walking, which would require smokers to use designated smoking areas established in streets and plazas.

According to the bureau, the pilot sites for designated smoking areas in plazas will be strategically located, not necessarily in high-foot-traffic areas. This initiative aims to gather valuable insights on the effectiveness of the scope, definition, and signage of these areas.

Additionally, Lo revealed plans to standardize plain packaging for tobacco products, which will include Middle Eastern hookahs and herbal cigarettes.