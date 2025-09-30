CE calls on Guangdong entrepreneurs to develop businesses in Macau, Hengqin

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai yesterday called on Guangdong entrepreneurs worldwide to invest in Macau and Hengqin, highlighting new business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area during his video address at the 2025 World Guangdong Entrepreneurs Convention in Guangzhou.

According to a statement from the Macau Government Information Bureau, the Chief Executive described Macau as economically resilient and socially stable, emphasizing its ongoing integration into the GBA under the “one center, one platform, one base” strategy. He also pointed to the ongoing development of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone as a critical platform for entrepreneurs seeking new business opportunities.

In his call to action, the Chief Executive urged Guangdong entrepreneurs to focus on emerging sectors such as scientific research, high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism, exhibitions, trade, and finance.

Sam highlighted Macau’s strategic advantages, urging entrepreneurs to recognize the city’s unique strengths. He pointed to Macau’s free port status, its separate customs territory, and low tax system as key benefits for investors seeking to participate in the GBA market.

Regarding other key frameworks guiding this cooperation, Sam further highlighted Macau’s alignment with broader national strategies such as the “dual circulation” policy and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurial involvement, he said Macau’s future prosperity depends heavily on active engagement from the business community.

He concluded by expressing his commitment to working closely with business leaders to “unlock the full development potential of the Greater Bay Area” and reinforce Macau’s role as a vital node in China’s regional and international cooperation network.

The conference runs from September 28 to 30 and was organized jointly by Guangdong’s provincial government, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

The conference brought together Cantonese entrepreneurs worldwide to promote collaboration and investment, with a focus on young entrepreneurs’ efforts in innovation and global expansion.

Since its inception in 2008, the convention has been held six times.

