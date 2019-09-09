DSAMA suggests new waters be used for household supply

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) is hoping to find a good use for the 85 square kilometers of maritime area now placed under Macau’s jurisdiction, according to Susana Wong, director of the bureau.

Previously, several possibilities for the exploitation of Macau’s newly-granted maritime area have been raised by lawmakers and public servants, but others in the government say the options are severely limited by the unfavorable geography of the area.

On Friday, during a TDM radio program, Wong suggested that the waters could be utilized for household water supply, an option that the bureau will consider.

Citing research, Wong noted that Macau households use 20 to 30% of their water for flushing toilets.

The city’s guidelines for new public housing suggests that water-saving devices should to be installed in faucets, showers and toilets.

Previously, Chief Executive-elect Ho Iat Seng had proposed purifying used domestic water for flushing toilets.

In response to Ho’s proposal, Wong said that because Macau’s building density is rather high, in order to install water purifying systems, the city would have to refer to other regions that have experience installing water purifying facilities.

Wong stated that further studies are needed in regards to the installation of such facilities in old buildings and local communities. She also remarked that some hotels in Macau are already reusing wash basin water to water plants.

According to Wong, the cost of water for 2019 has increased to nearly 8 patacas per cubic meter, and the water price may be adjusted next year.

One of the program’s listeners questioned Wong on why Macau has not built a new reservoir. Wong explained that Macau currently has no suitable place for building another reservoir.

On the sidelines of the program, Wong was asked about the free yacht scheme between Macau and Guangdong.

Wong remarked that the free yacht scheme is currently unpopular for multiple reasons, including high taxes. She said that no progress has been made, despite the fact that the bureau has been in regular communication with the mainland government.

Recently, the bureau launched a public tender for the construction and design of the temporary ferry terminal at Barra.

Wong expects the ferry terminal to be built within a year once its construction starts. JZ