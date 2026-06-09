MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauGov’t awards operation of Taipa Heliport without tender
Brief

Gov’t awards operation of Taipa Heliport without tender

By -
June 9, 2026
14
0
Share:

The government has directly awarded the operation of the renewed Taipa Ferry Terminal Heliport to Heliporto de Macau, Limitada. The information came via the publication of an order from the Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, granting authorization to the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, to represent the SAR in the contract signing. According to several local Chinese-language media sources, authorities have justified the direct award without a tender on the grounds of the operation’s special characteristics and required expertise.

Pin
TagsBriefs
Previous Article

Macau, mainland police dismantle cross-border drug syndicate

Next Article

Anthropic discovers that if, someone builds ASI, ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES