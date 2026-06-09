Gov’t awards operation of Taipa Heliport without tender

The government has directly awarded the operation of the renewed Taipa Ferry Terminal Heliport to Heliporto de Macau, Limitada. The information came via the publication of an order from the Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, granting authorization to the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, to represent the SAR in the contract signing. According to several local Chinese-language media sources, authorities have justified the direct award without a tender on the grounds of the operation’s special characteristics and required expertise.

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