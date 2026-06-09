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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauMacau, mainland police dismantle cross-border drug syndicate
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Macau, mainland police dismantle cross-border drug syndicate

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June 9, 2026
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The Judiciary Police, in coordination with mainland authorities, have dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking syndicate, arresting four suspects, including core members, and seizing about MOP80,000 worth of methamphetamine. Mainland police also intercepted 21 lower-level members. The four arrested in Macau are mainland Chinese men aged 26 to 35. The investigation began earlier this year after a drug case, leading authorities to identify a syndicate based in Southeast Asia that allegedly smuggled drugs into Macau and Zhuhai for distribution among casino patrons. They were arrested during a meeting with another suspect, while a fourth man was later detained at a central hotel for overstaying.

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