Macau Orchestra posts MOP56 million deficit as financial pressure persists

Macao Orchestra Company Limited, which manages the city’s two flagship orchestras, remained in the red for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, posting a loss of nearly MOP56 million, according to an annual report released yesterday.

The government-backed company, established in early 2022 to professionalize operations and reduce reliance on public funds, saw its losses widen 3.3% from MOP54.22 million in 2024. The deficit has grown 27.9% since 2022, when the firm recorded a MOP43.8 million loss in its first year of operation.

Annual income fell 4.3% year-on-year to MOP67.12 million. While the city’s six gaming operators contributed MOP30 million in sponsorship, ticket revenue dropped 11% to just MOP1.71 million. Expenditure edged down 1% to MOP123.1 million.

The company also received MOP49.8 million in government subsidies to support development and day-to-day operations.

Both orchestras were founded in the 1980s and were previously managed directly by the government. The company was created to adopt professional orchestra-management practices and pursue more market-oriented operations aimed at reducing dependence on public funds.

The two ensembles staged 275 concerts last year – a 19.6% increase from 2024. Total audience numbers rose 9.6% to 103,781.

However, average attendance per performance fell 8.3% to just over 377. The Macao Orchestra saw a sharper decline, with average attendance down 18.1% to 460 per concert.

Despite the weak financial results, the company said it will continue expanding performances and international exchanges. It added that it will stage high-caliber concerts in collaboration with international musicians and arts groups, actively pursue improvements in artistic standards, and work through various channels to cultivate local musical talent – aiming to further strengthen Macau’s reputation as a “City of Performing Arts.”

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