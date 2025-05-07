Population rises slightly amid shifts in demographic indicators

Macau’s population reached 687,900 by the end of the first quarter of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 1,500, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The growth is attributed to a rise in the number of non-resident workers, which climbed to 183,368—up by 826 from the previous quarter.

Women continued to make up the majority of the population, totaling 369,600 or 53.7%, while men numbered 318,300.

Despite the overall population growth, key demographic indicators declined.

The number of live births dropped to 750, down by 106 year-on-year and 237 compared to the previous quarter. Mortality stood at 637, a decrease of four year-on-year but a quarter-on-quarter rise of 26.

Marriage registrations also fell sharply, with 717 cases reported, representing a decline of 220 year-on-year and 156 quarter-on-quarter.

Cancer (225 cases), cardiovascular diseases (181), and respiratory illnesses (76) were the leading causes of death, accounting for 35.3%, 28.4%, and 11.9% of all fatalities respectively.

Meanwhile, new arrivals from mainland China holding one-way permits dropped by 41 year-on-year and by 547 quarter-on-quarter. However, the number of individuals granted right of abode rose by 267 annually and 253 from the previous quarter. LV