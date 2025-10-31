Legendary Yakitori 

This October, Torikaze Hong Kong opens at Forty-Five, LANDMARK, bringing the spirit of Tokyo yakitori to Central. The restaurant marks the Hong Kong debut of Chef Yoshiteru Ikegawa, one of Japan’s most respected yakitori masters, and joins Leading Nation Hospitality’s award-winning collection of dining concepts including one MICHELIN-starred Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, WAGYUMAFIA, Cardinal Point, The Diplomat, MICHELIN- recommended The Merchants and more.

As the international brand within the Torishiki ICHIMON, Torikaze preserves the tradition of Tokyo-style binchotan grilling while introducing subtle innovations for Hong Kong. Often credited with elevating the genre through discipline and focus, Ikegawa is known for a level of demand that makes seats at his counters among the hardest to secure in Japan. Each skewer is prepared over high heat, close to the fire pure binchotan charcoal, where smoke, heat, and timing are calibrated by intuition to create a rare, fully sensorial encounter.

As of September 2025, the Torishiki ICHIMON group comprises 13 yakitori restaurants across Japan and overseas, including New York City and Shanghai, with Hong Kong opening this October.

Within the group: Torishiki (opened 2007) earned one MICHELIN star in 2011; Torien in New York City is the only yakitori restaurant in New York awarded with one MICHELIN star; Torisaki in Kyoto holds one MICHELIN star; and Toriyaki Ohana is MICHELIN-recommended.

Earning a star was not the goal for Ikegawa, “ The true value is when someone thinks, ‘I want to go there at least once in my life.” Torikaze is guided by Yakitori-do (“the Way of Yakitori”), Ikegawa’s approach that seeks technical perfection and presence of mind.

After a rigorous apprenticeship at Toriyoshi in Nakameguro, Tokyo, Ikegawa built a legendary legacy grounded in respect for the ingredient and the guest. The house motto, “one skewer, one lifetime,” reflects the belief that every skewer is a singular, unrepeatable encounter that demands absolute focus.

Torikaze follows Torishiki’s celebrated ethos: humble chicken cuts and seasonal

vegetables are elevated through balance, touch, and restraint, preserving the spirit of Tokyo yakitori in every bite. Each bite, whether you prefer classic cuts or charred vegetables, reveals the thoughtful skill behind each flame, preserving the spirit of Tokyo yakitori in every mouthful.

Guests may also discover limited-quantity omakase add-ons, from a soulful finish of white chicken soup to specialty rice bowls and grilled chicken ramen, crafted in small batches and presented mid-meal for moments of quiet surprise.

Handpicked as Chef Ikegawa’s disciple, Hong Kong’s Head Chef Ryo Matsui channels decades of mastery into Torikaze’s first Hong Kong outpost.

In 2007, Ikegawa opened Torishiki in Meguro, where his unwavering dedication to each skewer shaped a new era in Japan’s food culture; as his apprentices carried forward this legacy, “Torishiki ICHIMON” was born in 2023— and this fall, Torikaze ushers in a new chapter in Hong Kong.

Matsui’s journey, deeply intertwined with meticulous mentorship and Tokyo’s elite yakitori kitchens, ensures each skewer continues the vision and discipline defined by Chef Ikegawa — making every dish more than a meal, but a living tribute to authentic yakitori tradition.

Every skewer at Torikaze Hong Kong is a reflection of this deep inheritance—crafted with patient devotion, refined precision, and quiet passion—inviting guests to experience not only outstanding craftsmanship but also a living connection to the spirit of authentic yakitori tradition.

From selecting the bird which currently features the famed local Hong Kong Three Yellow Chicken, the imported Japanese chicken innards to the final turn over Kishu binchotan, every step is purposeful.

At the U-shaped 16-seat counter, guests witness the rhythm of the grill as heat, seasoning, and rotation are adjusted for each cut – never one-size-fits-all. The result is definition and depth in every piece, a narrative of texture and temperature that can only be achieved by true mastery.

