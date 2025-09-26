CTT promotes the World Stamp Exhibition MACAO 2026 in Korea

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) attended the Philakorea 2025 World Stamp Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this week. The CTT aimed to promote “Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition” (MACAO 2026). Director Lau Wai Meng presented the upcoming exhibition’s ongoing preparations and highlights. Lau mentioned that commissioner applications and booth requests have already been received from various countries and regions. Simultaneously, the Macao Stamp Conner of Arts will specifically showcase design drafts, original artworks, and era‑specific stamps from Macau’s history, portraying local stories and promoting the city’s multicultural and integrated cultural image.

Like this: Like Loading...