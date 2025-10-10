Hengqin sees surge in visitors during Golden Week

During the eight-day National Day-Mid-Autumn holiday (Oct. 1-18), Hengqin welcomed 390,000 visitors across its attractions. Border checkpoints recorded 836,000 inbound and outbound travelers, averaging over 104,000 per day, up 21.9% year-on-year. Vehicle crossings exceeded 84,000, a 38.9% rise. Many tourists spent two days in Hengqin before visiting Macau for Mid-Autumn celebrations. This “multi-stop” travel trend highlights growing collaboration between Hengqin and Macau’s tourism sectors, with 320,000 mainland travelers using Hengqin border passes, up 23.5%.

