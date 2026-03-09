Dragon boat race kicks off Jun. 13

The 2026 SJM Macau International Dragon Boat Race, organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Holdings Limited, and the Macau Dragon Boat Association, will take place June 13, 14, and 19 at Nam Van Lake’s Nautical Centre. The competition kicks off June 13 with local small dragon boat races, followed by local standard races June 14. It culminates June 19 – Dragon Boat Festival – with the Macau International Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament Standard Dragon and Macau University Students Invitational Tournament Standard Dragon. Organizers said Friday that they plan to bring in high-level teams from mainland China and overseas to raise the competitive level and promote sports exchanges between regions.

Like this: Like Loading...