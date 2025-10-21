E-commerce sales surpass MOP20 million during ‘618 Shopping Festival’

Macau merchants recorded over MOP20 million in sales on Taobao during the recent 618 Shopping Festival, signaling rapid growth in the city’s e-commerce sector, the Macau Live Streaming Association said. Association chairman Tai Hin Ieong highlighted the Macau-themed livestream hall, which promoted local products and specialties to a wider audience. His comments came as the association has partnered with mainland e-commerce platform Taobao to launch an online event featuring a Macau-themed livestream hall, promoting local products and specialty goods to help local brands expand their market.

