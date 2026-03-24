Three locals scammed in online concert ticket fraud

Three local women were recently duped in an online scam involving concert tickets, suffering a combined loss of MOP14,400. The Judiciary Police (PJ) said two young women and a middle-aged woman reported purchasing tickets via a local forum, transferring funds through Alipay or MPay. Payments ranged from MOP250 to MOP10,900. The seller reportedly vanished after receiving the money. Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.

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