Macau to host ‘FIFA Women’s Football Program’ in June

The Macau Football Association (MFA) will be hosting, next month, an event part of the

FIFA Women’s Football Development Program. The event is now inviting registrations for participants in two different actions: the “FIFA Inter-School Women’s Football Cup” and the “FIFA Family Football Day,” MFA noted. The Inter-School Women’s Football Cup will take place on June 14 (Sunday), from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Macau’s D. Bosco College Football Field, while the Family Football Day will take place at the same venue but between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

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