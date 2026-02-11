Decades-old Toi San building set for reconstruction

Toi San’s Government Workers’ Building, which is 61 years old, is about to undergo reconstruction, and homeowners are urging the government to expedite construction procedures.

Lo Hok Fu, vice chairman of the building’s management, stated in a meeting that the five-story building has 90 units, five of which are owned by the Financial Services Bureau (DSF).

Reconstruction agreements have already been signed by 86 owners, representing a 95.5% agreement rate, meeting the legal requirement that buildings 40 years or older must have at least 80% owner consent. The remaining four units will be processed through the arbitration center.

Lo hopes the government will “address the urgent needs of the citizens,” expedite the arbitration process, and speed up the review and approval of the construction plan, with the goal of commencing construction this year.

The owners also hope the government will announce specific rental terms for temporary housing as soon as possible, allowing residents to transition smoothly during reconstruction and achieve their housing aspirations.

Built in 1965, the building’s exterior walls show cracks, crumbling concrete, and exposed rebar.

Currently, only about a dozen households remain. Residents report leaks during strong winds and rain, resulting in poor living conditions. According to Lo, many are eagerly anticipating reconstruction and hope to move into their new homes as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Lei Pui Seong, chairperson of the building management authority, stated that the contractor and the owners have reached an agreement. After reconstruction, the building will have seven floors, an elevator, 14 ground-floor shops, and 17 additional residential units.

The extra units will belong to the contractor to offset construction costs, while the original owners will not bear any reconstruction expenses, paying only HKD38,000.

According to the agreement, the total construction cost is estimated at over HKD90 million. Ricaela Diputado

