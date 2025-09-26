Garbage levels surge by 70% after Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon Ragasa swept through Macau on Wednesday, triggering the city’s longest-ever No. 10 typhoon signal for 10.5 hours. Following the lowering of the No. 8 signal, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) reported that waste collection exceeded 70% of normal levels, while walking paths and 90% of parks and sitting-out areas were temporarily closed.

The bureau announced yesterday that following the lowering of Typhoon Signal No. 8, IAM officials were mobilized for overnight garbage collection and street cleanup across all districts. They deployed 26 garbage trucks and 16 compactor truck-mounted hoist vehicles to collect nearly 700 tons of waste.

According to the bureau, 60 temporary waste collection points were also set up in various low-lying areas to facilitate residents’ disposal of garbage and flood-damaged items, enhance the community’s waste management capacity, and reduce littering.

Separately, Macau’s urban green open spaces and sitting-out facilities experienced varying degrees of damage during the typhoon. All walking trails and 90% of public parks and leisure areas remain temporarily closed until inspections and necessary hazard removal are completed. The bureau urged the public to avoid entering cordoned-off areas or approaching trees at risk of collapse and advised against entering forested hillside areas or lingering under trees for several days after storms to prevent accidents.

The Marine and Water Bureau reported that Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beach facilities, including floating buoys in swimming areas, also sustained damage. Large amounts of debris and branches washed ashore. Residents and tourists alike are advised to refrain from visiting these beaches for recreation, water activities, or swimming until cleanup and repair work is completed, with further notices to be issued.

The Government Information Bureau issued a statement yesterday stating that the Secretary for Administration and Justice coordinated over 40 public entities, mobilizing 116 support teams consisting of more than 1,100 public servants, members of 13 community civil defense liaison mechanisms, and civil defense and community association volunteers.

According to the statement, together, they entered the streets, alleys, parks, and sitting-out areas across various communities in Macau to participate in cleanup operations, aiming to assist residents and businesses in resuming everyday life as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, all educational stages were announced as operating normally yesterday morning, with the Education and Youth Development Bureau reporting that one special education school needed a delayed reopening and some schools were adjusting their schedules to accommodate afternoon classes.

Businesses report losses ranging from MOP10,000 to 100,000

The passage of Typhoon Ragasa caused varying degrees of damage in Macau. Media reports indicate that many interviewed companies in the Inner Harbour area suffered losses ranging from approximately MOP10,000 to MOP 100,000, with expectations for government financial assistance.

The Macau Monetary Authority (AMCM) subsequently stated that as of yesterday afternoon, the insurance industry had received 22 general insurance claims related to Ragasa, including three claims under the “Small-and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Catastrophic Property Insurance” program.

