Gov’t braces for typhoon season as hazardous building is demolished

With the rainy season and peak typhoon period now upon Macau, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) has demolished a run-down building on Rua da Alegria, citing an imminent risk of collapse and a serious threat to public safety.

The structure had been classified under a hazardous building case file for years due to prolonged neglect by its owner. According to bureau officials, the building’s condition worsened significantly over time, with deep and visible cracks appearing along its exterior walls.

Following an inspection by the DSSCU’s inspection committee, the building was formally assessed as being at immediate risk of collapse, prompting emergency demolition work to eliminate the danger.

Under local regulations, property owners bear sole legal responsibility for the maintenance and preservation of their buildings. When a structure poses a risk of collapse or seriously endangers public health or personal safety, the government is authorized to take proactive action to eliminate the threat. Any costs incurred from such interventions – along with any potential fines – are to be borne entirely by the property owner.

The DSSCU typically identifies unsafe or deteriorating buildings through daily inspections, resident complaints, or referrals from other government departments. When inspectors find signs of inadequate maintenance, the bureau notifies the owner to engage qualified professionals to examine the building and prepare a “Building Condition Report,” which documents deteriorated sections and provides recommended solutions.

As Macau enters the rainy season and typhoon season, the DSSCU urges all residents to pay close attention to the condition of their properties.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) previously forecasted that five to eight tropical cyclones could affect Macau this year, a figure ranging from normal to slightly above average.

The bureau said spring is expected to bring ENSO-neutral conditions, with a transition to El Niño by summer.

The bureau predicts that during the rainy season from April to September, average temperatures will be normal to slightly above normal, with cumulative rainfall ranging from normal to above normal, and extreme heavy rainfall events possible.

Meanwhile, Guangdong authorities have cautioned that the province may be struck directly by a severe or even super typhoon this year, as officials brace for a potentially difficult flood season ahead.

The alert was raised at a provincial briefing on April 10, where emergency management officials presented outlooks for the 2026 flood period. Meteorological experts estimate that five to six typhoons could impact Guangdong in the coming months, with several expected to reach above-average intensity and at least one potentially making landfall as a major storm.

Officials also projected wetter-than-usual conditions between April and September, although rainfall is likely to be uneven across different parts of the province. They warned that short, heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding and related disasters.

In addition, authorities said smaller and mid-sized rivers could surpass once-in-20-year flood levels, while hilly and mountainous areas remain at heightened risk of landslides and other rain-induced geological hazards.

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