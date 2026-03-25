Local authorities on Monday launched a second joint operation to combat illegal work, setting up roadblocks across multiple locations. The Labour Affairs Bureau said reports have risen after boosting its hotline, urging the public to report suspected cases. Police said they will continue intelligence-led enforcement, closely monitoring routes of commercial vehicles and targeting suspected illegal workers, especially non-resident drivers, to protect local employment rights.
Brief
Gov’t launches second crackdown on illegal work
Categories Macau
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