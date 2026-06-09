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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauElderly Care Link+ waives cross-border fees for local seniors in Guangdong
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Elderly Care Link+ waives cross-border fees for local seniors in Guangdong

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June 9, 2026
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Macau residents living in Guangdong will soon receive social security payments without cross-border remittance fees under an upgraded pilot scheme launching on June 12. The “Guangdong-Macao Elderly Care Link+” expands on an earlier pension-only trial to cover the Social Security Fund’s (FSS) “Two pensions and five allowances,” including old-age and disability pensions, as well as marriage, birth, unemployment, sickness, and funeral allowances – plus Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts. Approved applicants can have funds automatically credited to designated personal accounts at any mainland Bank of China (BOC) or ICBC, with no remittance costs.

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