Warm, humid weather to persist before showers increase

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said warm and humid southerly airflow will continue to affect the city over the next two to three days, bringing light fog in the morning and evening and occasional sunshine during the day. Looking ahead, a trough of low pressure is expected to affect southern China early next week, leading to more frequent showers and relatively warm daytime conditions. Forecasts show temperatures could reach highs of 28 degrees Celsius next Monday and Tuesday.

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