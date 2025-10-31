Four arrested in casino credit scam

Police have arrested four suspects, three from Hong Kong and one local man, aged 36 to 67, for allegedly using forged bank records to obtain casino credit, causing losses of HKD17.42 million. Investigators said a key Hong Kong suspect submitted falsified financial statements, including a bank statement showing HKD48 million, and was granted HKD10 million in credit. The group placed small bets to remove most of the chips. Authorities are still tracing at least one suspect and the missing funds.

