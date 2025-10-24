Tastes and Fragrances

This season, St. Regis Bar Macao presents an exclusive collaboration with the Parisian alchemist – Guerlain, a legendary House of high perfumery and high cosmetics, from now to November 15, 2025. The partnership will see the creation of a bespoke afternoon tea, inspired by the olfactory artistry of Guerlain’s L’Art & La Matière fragrance collection.

This culinary interpretation invites discerning guests to experience the nuances of high perfumery through a curated selection of sweet and savoury delicacies. Each creation is conceived to reflect the character of a signature scent, from the luminous freshness of Neroli Outrenoir to the warm, intricate notes of Spiritueuse Double Vanille. Each delicacy is a carefully composed arrangement, where a harmony of different tier notes unfold upon the palate, guiding the guest on a progressive culinary journey.

Complementing the gastronomic offering, Head Mixologist Kevin Lai has curated a series of cocktails that articulate the complex profiles of the fragrances, ensuring a harmonious pairing throughout the experience.

For a more immersive encounter, a series of exclusive Fragrance Masterclasses will be held on November 1 and November 15. These sessions, led by Guerlain’s Fragrance master, will include a 100th year anniversary celebration of the iconic Shalimar and an interactive tasting that pairs the afternoon tea creations with their fragrance inspirations.

