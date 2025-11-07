Tribute to the Humble Carrot

Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843 with a vision to craft the very best champagne he could offer, every year, regardless of annual climate variations, Maison Krug is renowned for its unique approach to champagne creation. Inspired by the nonconformist spirit of its founder, Krug in the Kitchen celebrates the art of experimentation to foster creativity.

Each year, Cellar Master Julie Cavil blends over 120 individual plots’ wines from more than 10 different years, expressing a fullness of flavours and aromas impossible to achieve with the wines of a single year.

Every harvest is an opportunity to discover the unique characters nature has to offer: each plot, through its wine, is a single ingredient in Krug champagne.

Similarly, in the kitchen, craftmanship meets creativity stems from blending flavours, textures, and methods.

Through its longstanding history with the world of Gastronomy, Maison Krug has called upon its global community of Krug Ambassade Chefs to be inspired by the notion of individuality and transform a single culinary ingredient into unexpected recipes to pair with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé.

The journey began with the humble tomato in 2014, followed by the simple potato the subsequent year.

Each year since then, the Maison has honored a new single ingredient that (like the grapes of Krug, is a product of terroir) is always accessible and readily available around the world and throughout the year – as a blank canvas for the chefs to interpret.

For Maison Krug, each year is unique, shaped by nature, coloured by viticulture, brought to life through winemaking, and completed by time. Each plot of vines in the vast tapestry of the Champagne region is a source of inspiration.

Julie Cavil tastes some 400 different wines including 250 from the year’s harvest and 150 reserve wines from previous years to interpret the nuances of each, applying intuition and vision to the delicate art of blending.

Chefs, as artisans of gastronomy, likewise draw inspiration from nature and the abundance of its ingredients.

This year, they came together to choose to pay tribute to the multifaceted carrot. Orange, purple, red, white, yellow or even black, the unassuming carrot lends itself to transformation of texture, flavour and aroma. Its delicate sweetness can be seamlessly married with salt, bitterness, acidity and umami.

Krug Rosé may bring out the stronger flavours of a carrot, while Krug Grande Cuvée beckons its freshness and citrus hints. Baked, puréed, boiled, mashed, caramelised, roasted, or juiced expressions and interpretations of the carrot are infinite. From savoury to sweet, crunchy to creamy, charred or raw, it will shine in associations of both contrast and harmony.

Imaginative expressions on the plate, while they may seem effortless, are the result of tests and trials behind the scenes, as visionary chefs are constantly evolving through experimentation.

Hong Kong’s Krug Ambassade Chefs have displayed their skills and originality by designing a pairing dish that masterfully match carrots with Krug Champagnes. Krug Lovers in Hong Kong can indulge in an exquisite range of culinary experiences crafted by the participating chefs.

These specially curated creations will be available at the chefs’ respective restaurants.

